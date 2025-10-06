Insights.Market: Empowering Indian Investors with Powerful Research & Analysis

The platform has empowered investors by bridging the gap between knowledge and execution. “With education clients needed actionable, verified research. From there, we thought to expand our reach towards research-based insights under Insights.Market,” said Mr. Arunava Chatterjee, the founder of the platform.

Insights.Market is a platform of the registered RA entity, INVESMATE INSIGHTS, where they provide an A-to-Z data-verified Indian equity market analysis solution to their subscribers. In their clientele there are short-term traders to long-term investors, who seek authentic and professional information and insights for their personal portfolio growth.