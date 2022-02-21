Inside Abhay Deol’s Stunning Glass House In The Middle Of A Forest

The rooflines soar high, and there’s a very purposeful stance to this house; Abhay’s vision for this home is clear: clean, sharp, airy, and a structure that brings the forest into the house. Glass walls are all that separates the interior from the exterior, and there’s a sense of openness to the decor that matches this theme: exposed brick and cement surfaces, wooden stairs, and more.

Bold colour makes its appearance: there’s deep blue walls that contrast with the flooring and visiting artists have made their mark in the home with stunning work on the exterior walls. In the end, that’s what stands out about Abhay’s home: its strong ideas brought to life with a clear vision.

Season 5 of ‘Asian Paints Where The Heart Is’, takes the viewers on an exclusive tour of four uniquely beautiful homes of much admired celebrities. This year it features the likes of Suniel Shetty, Guru Randhawa, Abhay Deol and Remo D’Souza who have opened their doors to viewers, offering a glimpse into who they are behind the screen. Each of these homes have been a labour of love, which has been built with perseverance and passion from the foundation to the rooftops. This series will show us how these stars unwind in their homes and what inspires their personal décor choices.