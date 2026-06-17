From being Called a Failure by the Society to Building a ₹25 Cr Startup

An extraordinary kid who started creating content at 16, when “content creation” was not even considered a real career, chose the path everyone around him told him not to take. Sankalp Nag created videos, chased the internet, worked with brands, and did everything society said “no” to. Payments did not come, people trolled him, and after one piece of content, he was even called a “spoiled kid” in the news.

But that did not stop him. It gave him the problem he wanted to solve. Sankalp saw that creators were not just chasing fame or brand deals, they were fighting for respect, fair payments, verified credibility, growth tools, pricing clarity, and a system that protected their work. Before building INFLUISH, he lived the creator journey himself, built GrowShal with Tushar Jain and Shivani Rajora, worked as a mediator between creators and brands, and turned that ground-level understanding into INFLUISH, a creator-first platform with over 5 lakh creators and its first cheque from investors. In the process, he proved what a creator can do: build a successful business, a trusted community, and a platform scaled at zero customer acquisition cost.

INFLUISH, the creator-first platform positioning itself as India's home of creators, has raised a pre-seed round at a ₹25 crore valuation. The round, closed in March 2026, was backed by strategic angel investors connected through the Co-Founder Circle network. The capital will go into product and technology, deeper creator growth tools, official Meta API-powered features, and brand and agency side dashboards.

But the number that makes investors lean in isn't the valuation. It's a zero.