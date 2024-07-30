Against All Odds: India's Path to Olympic Glory

With the highest representation in athletics, India is set to shine. This promising outlook is supported by PUMA India, which has teamed up with the Indian Olympic Association as the official footwear partner for the Indian team. They recently launched a campaign called 'See The Game Like We Do,' featuring stars like PV Sindhu, Kishore Jena, and PR Sreejesh. PUMA India cleverly likened the athletes' stellar achievements to Mumbai's iconic landmarks, shining a spotlight on their extraordinary talents and making their triumphs resonate with everyday people. For instance, PV Sindhu's shuttlecock smash speed of 349 kmph, three times the speed of Mumbai's iconic local train, has been visualized across the coaches of the prominent Central Line route.

As we cheer for our athletes at the Paris Olympics, let us remember the incredible journey that brought them here—a journey of struggle, sacrifice, and triumph. Let’s stand by our athletes, helping them to not just compete, but to excel and inspire.