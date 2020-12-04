Regulating online betting will create jobs, revenue: Japneet Sethi

I would say so, yes. Regulating the online betting industry has largely been an “off the beaten path” idea; however, it is needless to say that such a move will not only bring employment and revenues to the fore but also represent a revolutionary step that I’m sure the current government will exhibit plenty of interest in. After all, they are not afraid of taking unprecedented measures that are in national interests. All in all, given the way the industry is shaping up combined with the burgeoning interest and, of course, the mindset of the nation’s regime, I believe there are sunny days ahead for the online betting industry, or as I like to call it: The Real Money Gaming industry.

