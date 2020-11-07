Decoding India’s Unhealthy Obsession with Self-Proclaimed Godmen

India’s obsession with godmen defies all forms or logic or reason. Across the country, there are several babas that wield an extraordinary amount of influence over gullible masses.

People go to them for solutions to all sorts of problems and hang on to every word they say. Not just among commonfolk, self-styled religious leaders also enjoy a lot of political clout. However, that’s just one side of the story. The other side is dark and sinister. We regularly come across news reports exposing ghastly crimes committed by these ‘messiahs’. That said, nothing seems to diminish their popularity and Indians continue to be fascinated by them.

This video attempts to decode India’s fixation with godmen. Watch it and tell us what you think in the comments!