India Emerges as Asia’s Exhibition Powerhouse: Innovation Meets Opportunity

The Roadmap to Powerhouse Status

India's rise as Asia's exhibition powerhouse comes from smart changes and bold steps. Events here draw folks from all over, blending innovation with real-world opportunities.

1. The Growth

India's exhibition industry has come a long way from its inception of local shows. The government’s initiatives, such as Make in India, among others, led to the development of exhibitions such as the Auto Expo, which gradually attracted 30% more visitors over five years, thus becoming an international spectacle.

2. New Tools

The sector is rapidly adopting digital technology such as the merged formats of events, apps, and virtual booths, which have become the norm in the post-COVID era. Platforms such as Zoom enable global attendance, allowing organisers to have new measures of reach and engagement without incurring the cost of travel.

3. Big Effects on Trade and Jobs

The government’s Foreign Trade Policy 2023, amongst others, are making it easier and cheaper for businesses to operate in the country. It has, in turn, attracted foreign investment. Besides, this expansion has a direct impact on the economy as it brings about the creation of jobs, and in the case of small retail shops, they're being allocated a spot in the global marketplace to interact with the buyers and make their sales.