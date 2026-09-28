One Honour. One Nation. 16 Teachers — India's Best Teachers' Awards 2026

About Shiv Nadar Foundation

Established in 1994 by Shiv Nadar, Founder of HCL - a US$14.8 billion leading global technology conglomerate - the Foundation is committed to creating a more equitable, merit-based society by empowering individuals through transformational education and bridging the socio-economic divide. Over the last 30 years, the Foundation has directly touched the lives of over 57,000 alumni and students through its marquee institutions in literacy, K12 and higher education. Today, the Foundation has a community of over 100,000 constituents, which includes not only globally dispersed alumni and students but also faculty members, corporate executives, and extended families.

The Foundation has invested over US$1.83 billion in its seven landmark institutions and initiatives across education and art. Currently, over 18,000 students and over 3,000 faculty and staff are part of the Foundation, along with more than 30,000-strong globally dispersed alumni community.

The Foundation’s students have gone to study at some of the best institutions globally, including the Ivy League in the US and top universities in other countries, including Australia, Singapore, China and UK. Students are also working in major corporations, including Goldman Sachs, Honda, HP, Schindler, and several others, both in India and across other geographies. Faculty across the Foundation institutions are drawn from the best Indian and international universities, with a strong focus on research and innovation.

The Shiv Nadar Foundation pursues the philosophy of 'Creative Philanthropy'. It is a powerful model which envisages the creation of institutions that are built to last and continue to impact future generations. It is an approach that allows sustained institutionalised philanthropy for long-term, high-impact, socio-economic transformation.