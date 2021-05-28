SonyLIV’s ‘Maharani’ Totally Lives Up To The Hype!

We must also talk about how the show brilliantly exposes how women are often not taken seriously even in power positions. There’s a scene in a hospital, where Kaveri, the DM is asking a cop about the lapse in security, that led to Bheema Bharti’s shooting, but he responds to her in a cavalier manner, almost dismissing what she has to say, but as soon as Mishra barges in, he straightens up. Even the CM Rani Bharti is mocked behind her back, when her party members compare her to a cow.

But like we said, this is one queen that’s here to slay, and stay in our hearts and minds.

All episodes of Maharani are currently streaming on SonyLIV.