HUL Co-Launches Biggest Suvidha Centre In Dharavi Serving 50,000 People

HUL's Suvidha CentreIn Dharavi
Courtesy - HUL
Developing nations need upgraded sanitation infrastructure so that citizens can have access to a safe and hygienic lifestyle wherever they choose to live and work. To enable this in the megacity of Mumbai, HUL (Hindustan Unilever) joined hands with HSBC India and BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) in a unique public-private partnership, to launch its 7th Suvidha Dharavi centre - one of India’s largest community hygiene facilities with 111 toilets.
Residents living in densely populated areas are susceptible to infections due to inadequate hygiene and sanitation services. With the launch of the new centre at Dharavi, HUL has built first-of-its-kind affordable drinking water, hygiene, and sanitation community centre to offer these amenities at scale serving 50,000 women, children, men, and persons with disability.
The centre’s primary goal is to improve consumer well-being. To ensure this transformation takes place at ground zero, the Suvidha Centre has added amenities and safety features for women including - CCTV cameras, sanitary pad vending machine, panic button alarms, washing machines, shower areas alongside affordable drinking water. All these services are available at a subsidised cost to ensure that more and more people avail them. As of today, 95% of the users have retained their monthly pass.
Crucial to the success of the facility is the unique model adopted by HUL, where members from within the beneficiary community have been employed in planning, cleaning, and maintenance of the day-today functioning of the centre. This system has consequently helped generate livelihoods. More than 50% employees are women. By meeting the citizens halfway and combining benefit with responsibility and pride, HUL hopes to enable community ownership and drive sustainable impact.
The Suvidha Centre has also kept in check the health and hygiene of the residents. Given the enhanced sanitation facilities for the residents, there has been a reduction in the incidence rate of diarrhoea by 1.4 times. Most residents who access these services find them easy to use and inclusive
Staff at the Suvidha Centre
Reshma Sheikh homemaker shared her experience of the Suvidha Centre, “Thanks to Suvidha’s laundry services, I can now avoid a burdensome chore and have more time available for myself and my child.”
7 Suvidha centres are currently operational across Mumbai thereby bridging the access gap and driving positive behavioural changes in the communities. Over 2,00,000 people benefit from these centres.
Since these centres have been built in close consultation with the local community keeping their needs in mind, majority of people agree that using the Centre has improved their self-esteem.
“I am extremely satisfied with this job and have never thought of leaving it. I make a living here serving the community. People now call me Suvidha 'Didi' (sister),” says Saroj Sagar Karale, Centre Manager.
The Dharavi Suvidha centre is powered by solar energy and will also focus on water conservation. The centre has been built to treat and reuse grey water for the community toilets. Additionally, rainwater harvesting techniques and re-usage of treated wastewater will save an estimated 6.5 million litres of water every year.
Over the next decade, ten more centres will be built in Mumbai, serving nearly 4,00,000 people and conserving 800 million litres of water.
Good hygiene and sanitation are vital necessities and basic rights of every individual. Combine that with efficient private-public collaboration and the active involvement of the community and you have a sustainable, deeply impactful model of progress.
