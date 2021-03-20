How Video Call Culture Rekindled My Love For The Razor

While my looks and styles changed, the one thing that was a constant throughout was Gillette. I’ve been a user (rather, a fan) of the Mach3 family of razors for as long as I can remember. Have always found them comfortable to hold, easy to use and long-lasting. More than anything else, have always enjoyed a smooth shave with Mach3, and the past few months were no different. I could always count on the razor every time I thought of upping my face-game!

It all initially started with a lockdown beard which was clearly a result of me being lazy and trying to adapt to the WFH life. Not only me but a few other colleagues too sported similar beard styles. So, during one of our regular video calls, it created a rather funny confusion as to who was presenting, and someone hilariously pointed that it was because of our beard style that people couldn’t tell us apart. It did kind of give me a mini-identity crisis. While my colleagues certainly had their share of laughs, my lockdown beard wasn’t exactly a hit with my friends and cousins as well. My friends would often taunt me by saying ‘Go take a shower’. While video chatting with my cousins, I would hear murmurs of how the beard is looking unkempt. My mom, like all desi moms, wanted me to get rid of my beard. Things really crossed a limit when my 3-year-old niece refused to recognise me and started sobbing during a video call. That’s when I decided that this beard has to go.

So one day before a major work call that I was supposed to lead, I woke up early, looked in my bathroom mirror and decided that I definitely need to get rid of the fuzz. I quickly grabbed my Gillette Mach3 razor, and sported a smart, handlebar moustache. I can’t tell you how confident and refreshed my makeover made me feel. While the meeting was awesome, believe me, for most part of the meeting, I was only fielding compliments for my new look. Much of the credit for this sudden transformation goes to the razor (and my ingenuity, of course). All it took was a few strokes to conjure up this winning look! And the best part was that my niece was able to identify me once again.