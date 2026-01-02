How to Open a Demat Account and Choose the Right Mutual Fund Options

Step-by-Step: How to Open Demat Account in India

Creating a demat account today is simpler and more technology-driven than ever before. Here’s how to do it:



1. Select a Depository Participant (DP)

It is a mandate to open demat account in collaboration with a Depository Participant (DP). The DP is usually a banking institution and stockbroker registered with the SEBI, like 5paisa.



Tip: Before picking one over the other, compare fees, usability of platforms, customer service, and available research facilities by both. It is as if you are comparing mutual funds; different persons may prefer different companies.



2. KYC Process - Know Your Customer

You will be required to provide necessary documents to verify KYC:



PAN Card (compulsory)

Aadhaar Card or identity proof

Bank details for account linking and money transfers



Many of the brokers use online e-KYC facilities, which allows video verification.



3. Complete Account Opening Form

The demat application form can be filled either online, through the broker’s website or mobile application, or offline at their branches. Ensure that your personal details are in accordance with these documents to prevent a delay in the process.



4. In-Person Verification

Under SEBI regulations, there is a provision of In-Person Verification (IPV) to check the authenticity of the individual's identity, and this needs to be conducted by brokers, either through an online video session or at a branch office.



5. Sign Agreement & Receive Credentials

Once your application has been accepted and your papers verified, you may proceed as follows

You will be given a Demat Account number, also known as a Client ID

Setup login credentials

Link your demat account with your bank account for transactions

Your demat account is now ready to be used for storing securities.