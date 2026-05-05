How to Measure the Effectiveness of Hair Treatments

Most people start a hair treatment with a lot of hope. They follow the routine, apply the oils, take the supplements — and then, somewhere around week six, they start wondering: is this actually working? The problem is, most of us don't know what "working" is supposed to look like. Without a clear way to measure progress, it's easy to quit something that's helping or stick with something that isn't.

Why Hair Growth Is Hard to Track Visually

Hair grows slowly — roughly half an inch per month under normal conditions. That means visible changes take time, often more time than people expect. When you look in the mirror every day, you're comparing nearly identical snapshots. Meaningful change happens over weeks and months, not days.

This is why most people misjudge their treatment's effectiveness. They either expect dramatic results too soon, or they miss subtle improvements that are actually significant. Learning to track the right things at the right intervals makes all the difference.