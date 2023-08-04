How The Film ‘Fatafati’ Takes On Body Shaming With Its Head Held High

The making of 'Fatafati'.
We live in a world with abundant consumable content and plenty of content creators. With an influencer propping up at every nook and corner of the webspace, every content consumer now wishes to be a content creator.
This, however, is a double-edged sword. The fame of being an influencer also brings with it a metaphorical magnifying glass through which millions of followers scrutinize every move made by a content consumer. From their personal lives to their appearance, nothing is exempted from trolling. As a result, body-shaming and body image issues are more prominent now than ever before.
Every time a person is body shamed, we make it harder for them to follow their dreams. And sadly, we don’t talk about the repercussions of body shaming enough.
Thankfully, there’s now a film that does.
With a profound and catchy tagline and campaign by Sony LIV: MOTAMUTI NOYE, FATAFATI!, the film ‘Fatafati is a one-of-its-kind cinematic gem that has left the audiences inspired.
A still from 'Fatafati'.
This enchanting film weaves a tapestry of emotions, drama, and magic, leaving its viewers spellbound with its captivating storytelling and exceptional performances. However, beyond what unfolds on the screen, there are intriguing secrets and fascinating facts that reveal the incredible journey of 'Fatafati' from script to screen.
In this article, we delve into some of the most fascinating facts about the making of 'Fatafati,' shedding light on the behind-the-scenes brilliance that brought this cinematic masterpiece to fruition. So, grab your popcorn and let's explore the enchanting world of 'Fatafati' like never before!
In a stellar depiction of dedication for the role of a plus-size content creator, actress Ritabhari Chakraborty had to undergo quite a physical transformation to get into the skin and mind of the character. Her weight gain led to people trolling her online but all of that got silenced when the film came out and people couldn’t help but love her performance.
A still from 'Fatafati'.
Fatafati isn’t just another film about fat-shaming and body positivity. It hits the nail on the head by making the central protagonist a dream of becoming a fashion influencer. In the world of social media influencers, social media trolling and fat-shaming are a true nuisance of our times. No other film has managed to capture the other side of social media influencing quite like Fatafati.
And by setting the film in a middle-class household, the screenplay ensures that everyone relates to one character or the other in the film. Some reviews of the film claimed that we need Fatafati at this point in our evolution more than the film needs us. Something to think about.
The making of 'Fatafati'.
The talented Abir Chaterjee and the very skillful Ritabhari Chakraborty share the screen space in Fatafati for the first time. Ritabhari Chakraborty and Abir Chatterjee's unique pairing in the film "Fatafati" was a delightful surprise for audiences. The on-screen chemistry between these talented actors breathed life into their characters, creating a perfect blend of charm, wit, and romance.
The making of 'Fatafati'.
Actor Abir Chaterjee’s phenomenal performance in the film has been lauded by everyone. However, little does anyone know that Abir has had to witness his partner being body shamed and trolled for their weight. Abir says in an interview that with age, they have learnt to cut out the noise but for his partner who isn’t from the film industry, cutting out the noise can sometimes get difficult. As a result, Abir drew from personal experiences and made it a point that he brought his A-game to a film that addressed such a personal issue.
In conclusion, 'Fatafati' is not just a film but a labor of love and dedication that defies boundaries and captivates audiences worldwide. From its serendipitous script discovery to the magic of the director-writer duo, the film's enchanting sets, authentic costumes, and unexpected challenges, every aspect of its making contributed to the creation of a cinematic gem. 'Fatafati' will forever remain etched in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to be part of its spellbinding journey from script to screen.
A still from 'Fatafati'.
While the audiences have watched the film and made it a swooping success, the rest of the world can now enjoy the blockbuster in the comfort of their homes as Fatafati makes its OTT debut on Sony LIV.
