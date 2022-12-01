How Orthohub Solutions Is Giving New Hope To India's Ortho Implants Industry
Image credit: istock
People from around the globe flock to India for complicated orthopaedic surgeries. From the point of view of skill set to financial investment to the availability of orthopaedic implants, India is often given priority for complicated medical surgeries. Availability of reliable orthopaedic implants is a big factor behind this reliance on India.
For the uninitiated, orthopaedic implants are high-precision medical tools industry produced to either serve as a support for a misplaced or broken joint or bone or to serve as the replacement of a bone or limb. Orthopaedic implants can support a whole range of significant surgeries like total knee or hip replacement, ACL reconstruction, Rotator cuff replacement, deformity correction etc.
Due to the highly sensitive nature of the surgeries these implants support, their manufacturing and distribution is subjected to intense scrutiny and regulations. Even a minor lack of awareness of regulatory practices can result in drastic repercussions for both the manufacturer as well as the medical industry on the whole. This is something that has been adversely effecting the orthopaedic implants industry.
Hence, the Orthopaedic industry is always on the lookout for reliable and trustworthy distributors of orthopaedic implants.
One of the upcoming reliable distributors in the orthopaedic implants industry is that of Orthohub Solutions. Founded in 2022 by Mr. Manish Gupta and situated in North Delhi’s Pitampura, Orthohub Solutions is fast making its mark in the healthcare distribution sector, with a specific focus on orthopaedic implants of all ranges.
With a carefully designed and efficient distribution system, Orthohub Solutions is soon making a name for itself by supplying Orthopaedic Implants & Instruments, associated-disposable materials required for orthopaedic departments in both Private and Government Hospitals. In addition, Orthohub Solutions also specializes in the distribution of sterile and general hospital equipments.
The need of the hour in the Orthopaedic implants industry is the emergence of trustworthy distributors and with new and reliable companies like Orthohub Solutions, the industry seems to be in good hands.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)