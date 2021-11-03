How Life Insurance Today is So Much More Than Just Basic Protection

That is the definition of a good life insurance plan in 2021 - a plan that lets you enjoy the perks of investing for years on end. A term plan that adjusts to your changing needs and is designed to protect your family against uncertainties. Here’s how life insurances are changing (for the better) and what it means for you:

#1 Financial Security To Let You Live Happier

The weight of financial burden can ruin the best moments of your life. Add to that the worries of being a breadwinner and you have the recipe for stress. That sounds like a life you (and everyone) would want to avoid.

Thanks to the changing landscape of life insurance, you no longer need to deal with this! With the correct plan by your side, you will reap monthly benefits of your investments. And with the appropriate amount of savings, you can smoothly glide through the golden phases of your life.

#2 Plans That Adjust To Your Age

The ideal insurance plan for you exists. And a static insurance plan isn’t the answer. Your priorities will change as you age. And your life insurance plan can too. The best plan for you will have the flexibility to change according to the things you hold the dearest, depending on which

phase of life you are at. HDFC Life's Click 2 Protect Life term plan Income Plus option gives income payouts from age 60 onwards.

#3 Plans That Aid Critical Illnesses

You have lived in fear of what might happen. It’s time to live peacefully and prepare for whatever can happen.

Say goodbye to your anxieties about falling sick and exhausting your savings. Today, there exist plans that will provide you with aid in the unfortunate event of a critical illness. With HDFC Life's Click 2 Protect Life term plan Life and CI Rebalance option get a one-time lumpsum payment upon the demise of policyholder. In case the policyholder is diagnosed with critical illness (one of the 36 mentioned critical illnesses) there is a waiver of all future premiums. You also get better premium rates if you're a non-tobacco user. If you've made difficult but healthy choices in your life, you do deserve to get rewarded for it, right?

Life insurance has changed. Today, it stands for not just a payout in the event of a death. Today, it means aiding financial security, during AND after you. The best life insurance plan is your route to providing your best self to your family. It is your boarding pass to a life well-lived.

And the good news is, these ideal plans are now available to you. Insurers like HDFC Life curate a wide array of plan options which allow you to live without regrets - all while ensuring a safe future for your family.