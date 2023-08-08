How Ingar Electronics Is Revolutionizing the EV Industry with 300% Growth

One such prominent domestic electronics company is Ingar Electronics.

A revered electronics company hailing from New Delhi, India, Ingar Electronics has earned a sterling reputation for its top-notch products and exceptional customer service since its inception in 1988.

The visionary founder, Mr. Tarun Ahuja, propelled Ingar Electronics into the forefront of the electric vehicle (EV) component manufacturing and distribution industry, driven by a fervent passion for sustainable mobility and profound insights into the automotive landscape. With unwavering commitment, Tarun set out on a transformative journey to revolutionize the EV market.