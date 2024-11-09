Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Brandstudio Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019It Begins With A Call... How the Trap For a Fraud is Laid

It Begins With A Call... How the Trap For a Fraud is Laid

India Fights Fraud: A Truecaller campaign to spread awareness about the growing menace of scams in India

India Fights Fraud: It Begins With A Call... How the Trap For a Scam is Laid

(Made using Midjourney, directed by Kamran Akhter)

CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUR INTERACTIVE PAGE that explains how It Happens Over a Call

Fraudster: Hello
Person: Hello
Fraudster: Mrs Gupta, I got your number from your husband. I had borrowed some money from him for my son’s treatment and he has asked me to return it to you.
Person: My husband? I am not married. 
Fraudster: Oh sorry, I mean your father.

Beware of callers who share incorrect or incomplete personal information about you. Genuine contacts usually have accurate details, while fraudsters often rely on guesswork.

Be cautious when someone claims to know your family members as a way to gain your trust. They may also try to distract you with offers like sending money. These attempts are often made to get you to reveal personal information - don’t fall for it.

Person: Umm okay, can you explain what the problem is? Why are you sending it to me?
Fraudster: Actually, I am unable to send it to him. Can you please confirm if this is your UPI number so that I can send the money? I am in a rush, I have to go to the hospital.
Person: Okay, yes, this is my number linked with UPI.
Fraudster: Ma'am, I have to send you 25,000 rupees. I am sending it in two instalments because there is a limit. I am sending 20,000 first.
Person: Umm okay.
Fraudster: I have sent it, ma'am.
Person: I am checking.
Fraudster: Please check if you also got the message.
Person: Okay okay, yes, I got the message.

It's highly likely that such a message will have some typos or errors. Another warning sign is when messages come from personal numbers or non-bank accounts instead of official channels.

Always verify the sender - use tools like Truecaller to check if the number is genuine. Remember to keep an eye out for any grammatical errors or unusual phrasing.

Fraudster: Ma'am, I am sending another 5,000 now.
Person: Okay, I got it.
Fraudster: Ma'am, I sent 50000 instead of 5000. Can you please send me back the remaining 45000? I urgently need it as I am in the hospital and I have to pay.

Instances where unknown callers are in a hurry or in an emergency situation are often used to rush people into giving in to fraudsters.

Don't give in. Check your bank app to see if anyone actually sent you the money.
Person: Oh, but why did you send the extra money?
Fraudster: Ma’am, I made a mistake. I didn’t realise because I am in such a hurry. Could you please send me the money now ma’am? IT'S VERY URGENT! I have to pay my son’s hospital bills. Please try to understand!

Don't just believe anything a stranger says. This is a manipulation tactic.

Stay calm. Stay strong.

Person: Umm, okay. Should I send the money on the same number?
Fraudster: No, no, ma’am! My transaction limit has reached for the day. I am sending you the link on your WhatsApp number, you can send the money there.
Person: Okay, sure.
Fraudster: Ma'am, I have sent you the link. Please click on it and you will get the option to transfer money on my other account.

Transaction limit for receiving money?! That’s a major red flag.

Also, be cautious of any unknown links sent by strangers—these are often malicious. They’re trying to get you to click on a shady link. Don't fall for it!

The conversation you just read is all too familiar. Over 82% Indians are said to have received fraud messages in the last three years alone. Which is why it’s all the more crucial that we know how to spot these red flags in these types of conversations.

To learn more about different types of frauds and how you can protect yourself, take a look at the following resources:

