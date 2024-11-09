It Begins With A Call... How the Trap For a Fraud is Laid

Person: Umm okay, can you explain what the problem is? Why are you sending it to me?

Fraudster: Actually, I am unable to send it to him. Can you please confirm if this is your UPI number so that I can send the money? I am in a rush, I have to go to the hospital.

Person: Okay, yes, this is my number linked with UPI.

Fraudster: Ma'am, I have to send you 25,000 rupees. I am sending it in two instalments because there is a limit. I am sending 20,000 first.

Person: Umm okay.

Fraudster: I have sent it, ma'am.

Person: I am checking.

Fraudster: Please check if you also got the message.

Person: Okay okay, yes, I got the message.

It's highly likely that such a message will have some typos or errors. Another warning sign is when messages come from personal numbers or non-bank accounts instead of official channels.