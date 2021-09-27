How Does Amazon’s IHS Program Help Local Stores?

Amazon India is committed in supporting and celebrating India’s micro-entrepreneurs and local store owners. It is helping them expand their businesses and offering them with additional sources of income through their flagship program called ‘I Have Space’ (IHS).

Under the IHS program, local store owners can partner with Amazon India and deliver products to customers within a distance of 2 to 4 kilometers radius of their store. Simultaneously, these stores can also operate as pick up points from where customers can collect their packages. This helps the store owners to boost their sales, earn supplemental income, and grow their customer base. Thousands of store owners across 350 cities have benefitted from this program especially in recent times.

IHS program is open to all store owners who have the ability to service on foot or a two-wheeler. The only requirement to be an ‘I Have Space’ partner is for the store owner to have sufficient time to make local deliveries during their off-peak hours, and space to store packages.

Ajit Singh, owner of a mobile accessories shop joined the IHS Program in 2018. In the last three years, he has seen his business grow three-folds. Despite his shop staying shut temporarily during the pandemic, he was able to earn a supplemental income through the IHS program. This has helped him and his family through the pandemic and served as a lifeline to his business. Ajit has been able to expand his business and today, he has expanded his mobile accessories store to add ayurvedic products as well.