How do interest rates decide the true cost of your home loan? 

Fixed vs floating: which carries more cost uncertainty?

A fixed-rate loan locks in the rate for your chosen tenure, so the true cost is calculable and predictable from the day you sign, provided you don't prepay. A floating-rate loan, linked to an external benchmark such as the repo rate, means the rate — and therefore the true cost — can shift during the tenure as the benchmark moves. Both fixed-rate and floating-rate options are available with the Bajaj Finance Home Loan. A floating rate carries more uncertainty about the exact final cost, but individual borrowers who choose this option can part-prepay or foreclose without an additional charge, which gives you a tool to actively manage that cost if rates or your finances move in your favour.

How does your eligibility profile influence the rate — and therefore the cost — you're offered?

The rate you're offered within the lender's stated range depends on factors like your credit profile and income stability. A CIBIL Score of 725 or above is generally preferred for a home loan application, and a stronger overall profile typically puts you closer to the lower end of the rate range than the higher end. Since even a small rate difference compounds meaningfully over a long tenure, the effort of strengthening your credit profile before applying — clearing existing dues, checking your credit report for errors — can have an outsized effect on the true cost you eventually pay.

Can you reduce the true cost after you've taken the loan?

Yes, primarily through prepayment. Since interest accrues on the outstanding principal, reducing that principal earlier in the tenure — through a lump sum prepayment or a permanent EMI increase — reduces the base on which future interest is calculated, which lowers the true cost compared to paying the original schedule to term. This is most effective earlier in the tenure, when the outstanding principal, and therefore the interest still to be charged on it, is at its highest.