Home Is Where The Heart Is

Season 5 of Asian Paints Where The Heart Is
Courtesy - Asian Paints
In difficult times, we all want to hide away in a safe corner. We want to escape into a sanctuary that gives us the space and comfort to burrow into our shells and allows us the luxury to be with ourselves. For many, home is that nest where we can forget about the worries of the world. It is also that space where we can re-connect with ourselves and our loved ones.
In a nutshell, the heart lies at the center of one’s home and this feeling has been more predominant over the last two years where most of us have been spending time at our homes and re-connecting with our loved ones. Does that hold for our favourite celebrities as well who we admire and follow?
The fifth season 5 ‘Asian Paints Where The Heart Is’ answers these questions as it gives us an exclusive glimpse into the homes of renowned celebrities and their most private corners. The series has a distinctive warmth, expressed by each of the personalities who are all self-made in their respective field. It follows the road to stardom of these celebrated artists, gives a sneak-peak into how they unwind in their homes and what inspires their personal décor choices.
The first episode features Suniel Shetty’s gorgeous home nestled in the hills of Khandala submerged in the color palette of reds and greens, adopted from its natural surroundings. It then follows music virtuoso Guru Randhawa, dancer-turned director Remo D’Souza and also explores Abhay Deol’s glass-house located in the middle of a jungle in Goa. The latest season has something extra special for the viewers who will be delighted with a first glimpse into the fairy tale charm of Aditi Rao Hydari’s dollhouse and Neha Dhupia’s Mumbai apartment.
Viewers can look forward to new elements this season. It delves deeper into the celebrity’s home and the décor stories behind each spectacular home. Their fascination with nature and the need to get back to it by building their private abode in mother nature’s lap, is an inherent mood throughout this season. This desire to connect more deeply with nature and their loved ones is evident in their décor choices that many can relate to. The colours, upholstery, use of wide-open spaces and high ceilings, are all aspects of the home that each of them has painstakingly contemplated and worked on.
With a spaces-first approach, viewers will get to see more of their favourite star’s home: whether it’s a bold change that reflects décor confidence or a minor choice, the new season aims to capture those real, lived-in, warm spaces of the celebrity's homes that are truly theirs, a space that deeply resonates with them and reflects their true self. Additionally, viewers will get to discover the celebrity’s concept of family, togetherness and what home means to them. The show will also touch upon the beauty of relationships and how one experiences peace and harmony when you spend time with loved ones in a shared home built with love.
The legacy of ‘Asian Paints Where The Heart Is’ lies in the reality that this show has always been a sense of discovery for the viewer.
