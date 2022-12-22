Here’s Why smartwater Is The Undeniable New Revolution In Bottled Water

HOW IS IT DIFFERENT FROM REGULAR BOTTLED WATER?

smartwater employs a vapor distillation process, a process used in the natural water cycle by clouds to create water known as the Hydrological cycle..

A second layer of proprietary filtration is then added to enhance the clarity and freshness of the water but that’s not where the story ends.

The most important function of drinking water, other than hydration, is to provide an ample supply of electrolytes to the body. smartwater’s unique electrolyte blend gives it a crisp and clean taste.