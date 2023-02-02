Here's How You Can Watch The First 5 Minutes Of 'Farzi' Days Before Its Release

Ever since its trailer has dropped, Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupati’s much anticipated upcoming crime-thriller Farzi has created quite a buzz among the fans. Helmed by the maverick duo of Raj & DK, Farzi tells the story of a con artist who gets muddled up in the murky world of fake notes while a fiery task force officer played by Vijay Sethupati is out on a mission to rid the country of this menace.

Other than Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupati, the cast boasts of talented names like Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Kubbra Sait, Regina Cassandra, and Amol Palekar in pivotal roles.