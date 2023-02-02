Here's How You Can Watch The First 5 Minutes Of 'Farzi' Days Before Its Release
Ever since its trailer has dropped, Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupati’s much anticipated upcoming crime-thriller Farzi has created quite a buzz among the fans. Helmed by the maverick duo of Raj & DK, Farzi tells the story of a con artist who gets muddled up in the murky world of fake notes while a fiery task force officer played by Vijay Sethupati is out on a mission to rid the country of this menace.
Other than Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupati, the cast boasts of talented names like Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Kubbra Sait, Regina Cassandra, and Amol Palekar in pivotal roles.
While the show officially premieres on 10th February 2023 on Prime Video, the makers of the show have devised a creative way for fans to get into the action and watch the first 5 minutes of the show, well before its release. All with the help of a ₹10 note.
No, the 5 minute preview of Farzi doesn’t cost ₹10. Let us explain.
If you have a ₹10 note in your possession, simply log on to scan10.com and scan your 10 rupee note on the website. Once scanned, you’ll receive a QR code from the makers of the show. Upon scanning this QR code, you will be taken to a video message privately recorded by Shahid Kapoor for you. Once Shahid’s video message is complete, you will be granted access to an exclusive first 5 minutes of the show for free on Youtube, a week before its official release.
Quite simple yet brilliant, isn’t it?
Getting exclusive access to the first 5 minutes of one of the most anticipated shows of the year, a week before its release for free isn’t something fans get every day. All you need is a ₹10 note by your side.
So take out your ₹10 note right now and grab your bragging rights with exclusive access to the first 5 minutes of Farzi!
