Here's How Paytm Can Now Help You Discover Big Offers At Top Restaurants

To explore great offers in the city or neighborhood, users simply need to open the Paytm app, and search for ‘Restaurant Deals’. After choosing the restaurant, claim the deal for free. During the visit to the chosen restaurant, users simply need to pay the bill using Restaurant Deals.

The company is driving flexibility of payments through Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet, cards and net-banking. For additional discounts up to 20%, users can also explore payments through Paytm Postpaid and Paytm Wallet. Paying via Paytm Postpaid can bring ₹50 cashback on a bill of ₹1,000, while Paytm Wallet will fetch 5% cashback up to ₹100 on your order.