Here's How Paytm Can Now Help You Discover Big Offers At Top Restaurants
Image Credit: Paytm
Exploring new restaurants and cuisine is fun but it can also turn out to be an expensive affair. To ensure that users get the best experience, India’s leading payments app Paytm brings Restaurant Deals. With Paytm Restaurants Deals, users can discover exciting discounts at their favorite eating joints in the city.
Paytm Restaurant Deals offers up to 30% off at more than 10,000 premium restaurants in 13 cities across the country. The fintech giant is offering exclusive deals to Paytm users on fine dine restaurants, pubs and lounges, cafes and fast food joints. Some of the top restaurants with great deals include Wow Momo, The Burger Club, Imperfecto, Barista, Castle's Barbeque, Mamagoto, Openhouse Cafe, and more.
To explore great offers in the city or neighborhood, users simply need to open the Paytm app, and search for ‘Restaurant Deals’. After choosing the restaurant, claim the deal for free. During the visit to the chosen restaurant, users simply need to pay the bill using Restaurant Deals.
The company is driving flexibility of payments through Paytm UPI, Paytm Wallet, cards and net-banking. For additional discounts up to 20%, users can also explore payments through Paytm Postpaid and Paytm Wallet. Paying via Paytm Postpaid can bring ₹50 cashback on a bill of ₹1,000, while Paytm Wallet will fetch 5% cashback up to ₹100 on your order.
- Open the Paytm app and click on ‘All Services’ from the homepage. You can also scroll down the homepage to find the ‘Deals and Cashback’ section
- Tap on the ‘Restaurant Deals’ Icon
- Browse to find deals on top restaurants and tap on ‘Claim Deal’ for free. This will activate the ‘Pay Now’ option for the next seven days
- While paying the bill at the outlet, use Paytm Restaurants Deals. The deal will be auto-applied.
Elevate your dining escapades with Paytm Restaurant Deals today!
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)