Hemant Batra Joins Leading Law Firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas

India’s leading law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas (SAM) has roped in well-known business and corporate lawyer Hemant Batra to lead its business growth and geographical expansion, industry sources have revealed.

Hemant has previously been the founder of a successful transnational legal consultancy business and global knowledge initiative.

Sources add that in his new role as a Lead – New Venture & Growth, Hemant will work closely with Pallavi and Shardul Shroff in scaling up existing verticals as well as explore newer business verticals for the firm. He will also be responsible for SAM’s foray into uncharted geographies both nationally and internationally.

Hemant started his career in law in 1991 with Amarchand & Mangaldas & Suresh A Shroff & Co. He started his own law practice and ventures in 1996 and later established a Swiss Verein structure legal and business consulting entity. He is also Vice-President of SAARCLAW and a TV Host at Sansad TV.

Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co, is one of India’s pre-eminent law firms, who focus on everything from banking and finance, taxation and dispute resolution, arbitration and Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A).

