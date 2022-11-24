GST On Total Consideration For Online Skill Gaming Can Be Detrimental For All

In fact, taxation on total consideration would have a negative impact on most stakeholders. Let us understand how:

● Industry: With revenues taking a severe hit, the industry will have to put a halt on its expansion plans. The industry will also become less attractive for the investors limiting the FDI flow into the sector which has so far attracted USD 2.7 Billion in FDI.

● Users: With the decline of legitimate online skill gaming platforms, users may turn to illegal offshore operators outside the regulatory realm, without any financial security or grievance redressal mechanism.

● Exchequer: According to a report by BCG and Sequoia India, the online gaming industry annual revenue is currently projected to grow to USD 5.4 billion by 2025. Taxation on the total consideration would have a crippling effect on this sunrise sector. This would affect the exchequer that is currently bolstered by the revenue generated by the industry. As offshore operators are not governed by the taxation regime, this would be a sizable loss to the economy as a whole.

Globally, several economies have adopted a lower rate of taxation levied on the GGR and have gained from the growth of the sector. As per the Assocham EY report on “GST on ONLINE SKILL-BASED GAMING”, at present, the industry is contributing more than INR 2,200 crores of GST in 2022. Apart from GST, winnings from the online games are taxable at 30% as per Income Tax laws in India. Therefore, industry is contributing a significant amount to exchequer.