Greenbay by Orris: Gated, Low-density Oasis with Golf Views on Yamuna Expressway

Located on the Yamuna Expressway, Greenbay Golf Village by Orris Group is an exclusive, gated community offering a perfect blend of serene, low-density living offering golfing lifestyle with its exclusive golf course inside the project's precincts. More than merely a residential development, Greenbay Golf Village is an investment in a premium lifestyle and a prosperous future.

A Strategic Location for Maximum Connectivity

Greenbay Golf Village is situated at the junction of the Yamuna Expressway and Eastern Peripheral Expressway and is close to the upcoming Noida International Airport. The proposed metro corridor is also nearby. The project is easily accessible and is at the centre of a booming real estate hotspot, exhibiting tremendous potential in terms of future growth, connectivity, and high return on investment.

A Low-Density Oasis

What sets Greenbay Golf Village apart from other developments is its ultra-low density. With less than 700 plots in over 100 acres area, this project offers an expansive layout that prioritises space, privacy, and an exclusive community experience. Unlike crowded apartment complexes, Greenbay provides its residents with the tranquillity of a gated, spacious environment with total peace of mind offered by its tech-driven security and modern amenities.

For those with a passion for golf or looking for lush green surroundings, Greenbay Golf Village offers something truly special. The project boasts a 12-hole golf course, providing residents with sweeping views of meticulously manicured fairways and a chance to enjoy the game just steps from their home. Properties with golf views are not only a lifestyle upgrade but also a highly desirable asset, making investment in golf properties a lucrative option for buyers looking to combine luxury with long-term value.

World-Class Amenities for a Premium Lifestyle

Greenbay Golf Village isn't just about open spaces and golf views; it's a fully integrated township designed to meet every need of modern living. Residents enjoy access to a wide range of top-tier amenities, including a luxurious clubhouse with social and recreational facilities, a swimming pool, gym, sporting facilities for active lifestyles, a restaurant and bar providing fine dining options, and essential services such as a school, hospital, shops all inside the gated community. This blend of world-class amenities ensures that Greenbay offers a lifestyle that goes beyond the ordinary. For those seeking to invest in Delhi NCR, particularly in golf course properties, Greenbay presents a rare opportunity to secure a prime asset in an emerging hotspot.

Developed by Orris Group: A Name You Can Trust

The credibility of the developer is key when making any real estate investment, and Orris Group brings a legacy of excellence to the table. With over 7 million square feet of developed property in NCR and a portfolio spanning residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors, Orris Group is a trusted name in the industry. Their commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction is evident in every project, and Greenbay Golf Village is no exception.

Greenbay by Orris Group offers a unique opportunity to experience the best of low-density golf courses while living in the Yamuna Expressway region. Whether you're seeking a luxurious home surrounded by greenery or looking to make a high-potential investment, Greenbay Golf Village has it all. Its prime location, exclusive amenities, and status as a golf course property make it a standout choice for those who value both luxury and long-term growth.