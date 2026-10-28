Pixel 11 Pro vs Pixel 11: Which Pixel Should You Pick?

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The Google Pixel 11 suits buyers who want Tensor G6 performance, Pixel AI, and a compact 6.3-inch flagship without crossing the Rs. 1 lakh mark. The Google Pixel 11 Pro is for buyers willing to spend more for stronger zoom cameras, a better selfie camera, and a sharper LTPO display. Buyers can shop for both on Easy EMIs with Bajaj Finance.
The Google Pixel 11 and give buyers two compact flagship options at very different prices. The starts at Rs. 89,999, while the Pixel 11 Pro starts at Rs. 1,19,999. Both run on Android 17, use the Tensor G6 chip, and support Google’s latest Pixel AI features.
That makes the choice less about processor efficiency and more about other priorities. The Pixel 11 offers the same core Pixel experience for less. At the same time, the Pixel 11 Pro demands a higher budget for stronger cameras, a sharper, brighter display, and more RAM on the higher-storage variant.
Google Pixel 11 vs Pixel 11 Pro: Quick comparison
Users can decide which Google Pixel 11 series phone suits their needs based on the head-to-head hardware comparison of the two models:
|Specification
|Google Pixel 11
|Google Pixel 11 Pro
|Display
|6.3-inch Actua OLED, 120Hz
|6.3-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED, 120Hz
|Peak brightness
|3,000 nits
|3,600 nits
|Resolution
|1080 x 2424 pixels
|1280 x 2856 pixels
|RAM
|12GB
|Up to 16GB
|Camera
|48MP main + 13MP ultrawide + 10.8MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom
|50MP main + 48MP ultrawide + 48MP telephoto
|Maximum zoom
|30x
|120x Pro Zoom
|Front camera
|10.5MP with AF
|42MP with AF
|Video
|Up to 4K
|Up to 8K with Pro Stable Video
|Battery
|4,985mAh
|4,850mAh
Choose Google Pixel 11 for the core Pixel experience at a lower price
The Google Pixel 11 makes more sense for buyers who want Google’s latest software and AI features without paying extra for the Pro hardware.
Latest Tensor G6 chip and Pixel AI
Buyers who want Google’s latest Tensor G6 processor can get it on the Pixel 11 itself. The Pro model uses the same chip, so everyday performance, on-device AI processing, and Pixel AI features remain largely unchanged.
Compact 6.3-inch display
The Pixel 11 uses a 6.3-inch 120Hz OLED display, keeping the phone compact without sacrificing smooth scrolling. Buyers who prefer a smaller flagship get the same screen size as the Pro without paying for the sharper LTPO panel.
Slightly bigger battery
The Google Pixel 11 packs a 4,985mAh battery, slightly larger than the Pixel 11 Pro’s 4,850mAh cell. Google rates both phones for 30+ hours of battery life, and their wired charging speeds are similar, reaching 55% in about 30 minutes.
Around Rs. 30,000 cheaper
The Pixel 11’s price starts at Rs. 89,999, about Rs. 30,000 cheaper than the Pixel 11 Pro. This makes it a good option for buyers who want to upgrade to the latest Google flagship without paying over Rs. 1 lakh.
Choose Google Pixel 11 Pro for better cameras and display
The Google Pixel 11 Pro is a better pick for buyers willing to spend more for stronger camera hardware, a better screen, and higher memory options.
Sharper and brighter display
The Google Pixel 11 Pro offers a 6.3-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display with a 1280 x 2856-pixel resolution and up to 3,600 nits of peak brightness. That means sharper text and images, plus better visibility outdoors.
The screen also supports an adaptive refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz. It drops to 1Hz for static content, such as the always-on display or a still page, and rises to 120Hz for scrolling, animations, and supported games. That reduces power use without giving up smooth motion when it matters.
Better cameras for zoom and video
The Google Pixel 11 Pro is the better choice for buyers looking for a photography-focused flagship. Compared with the Pixel 11, it upgrades the ultrawide and telephoto cameras to 48MP, while keeping a 50MP main camera. That gives users more detail when shooting landscapes, group photos, portraits, and distant subjects.
The 48MP 5x telephoto camera is especially useful for portraits, stage shots, wildlife, or travel photos where you can't get physically closer. 120x Pro Zoom extends that reach further for very distant subjects. The 42MP autofocus front camera also improves selfies and group shots, while 8K video recording with Video Boost delivers higher-resolution footage for larger screens or cropping during editing.
More memory at the higher storage tier
The 512GB Pixel 11 Pro variant comes with 16GB RAM, while the Pixel 11 stays at 12GB. The extra memory helps users who keep several apps open, edit photos or videos, or regularly use heavier AI and creative features.
Google Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro prices in India
Google Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro are both premium flagship phones and carry hefty price tags:
|Model
|Price*
|Google Pixel 11 (12GB RAM + 256GB ROM)
|Rs. 89,999
|Google Pixel 11 (12GB RAM + 512GB ROM)
|Rs. 1,04,999
|Google Pixel 11 Pro (12GB RAM + 256GB ROM)
|Rs. 1,19,999
|Google Pixel 11 Pro (16GB RAM + 512GB ROM)
|Rs. 1,34,999
*Updated on: October, 2026.
Disclaimer: Prices may change based on offers, stock availability, retailer, and location. Please check the latest price before buying.
Upgrade to Pixel 11 or Pixel 11 Pro on Easy EMIs with Bajaj Finance
For buyers planning to upgrade to the Google Pixel 11 or Pixel 11 Pro, paying the full price upfront may not be possible as both are premium smartphones. Instead of waiting months to save up, buyers can visit their nearest Bajaj Finance partner store and avail of Easy EMIs to buy the latest Google Pixel 11 series handset. This way, they can split the phone’s cost into monthly instalments and pay conveniently over several months.
Steps to shop on Easy EMIs
1. Visit a nearby Bajaj Finance partner store.
2. Check eligible Google Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro models.
3. Review the available Easy EMI offers and benefits.
4. Choose a repayment tenure that suits your budget.
5. Complete the purchase and pay through convenient monthly instalments