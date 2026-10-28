Pixel 11 Pro vs Pixel 11: Which Pixel Should You Pick?

Choose Google Pixel 11 for the core Pixel experience at a lower price

The Google Pixel 11 makes more sense for buyers who want Google’s latest software and AI features without paying extra for the Pro hardware.

Latest Tensor G6 chip and Pixel AI

Buyers who want Google’s latest Tensor G6 processor can get it on the Pixel 11 itself. The Pro model uses the same chip, so everyday performance, on-device AI processing, and Pixel AI features remain largely unchanged.

Compact 6.3-inch display

The Pixel 11 uses a 6.3-inch 120Hz OLED display, keeping the phone compact without sacrificing smooth scrolling. Buyers who prefer a smaller flagship get the same screen size as the Pro without paying for the sharper LTPO panel.

Slightly bigger battery

The Google Pixel 11 packs a 4,985mAh battery, slightly larger than the Pixel 11 Pro’s 4,850mAh cell. Google rates both phones for 30+ hours of battery life, and their wired charging speeds are similar, reaching 55% in about 30 minutes.

Around Rs. 30,000 cheaper

The Pixel 11’s price starts at Rs. 89,999, about Rs. 30,000 cheaper than the Pixel 11 Pro. This makes it a good option for buyers who want to upgrade to the latest Google flagship without paying over Rs. 1 lakh.

Choose Google Pixel 11 Pro for better cameras and display

The Google Pixel 11 Pro is a better pick for buyers willing to spend more for stronger camera hardware, a better screen, and higher memory options.

Sharper and brighter display

The Google Pixel 11 Pro offers a 6.3-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display with a 1280 x 2856-pixel resolution and up to 3,600 nits of peak brightness. That means sharper text and images, plus better visibility outdoors.

The screen also supports an adaptive refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz. It drops to 1Hz for static content, such as the always-on display or a still page, and rises to 120Hz for scrolling, animations, and supported games. That reduces power use without giving up smooth motion when it matters.

Better cameras for zoom and video

The Google Pixel 11 Pro is the better choice for buyers looking for a photography-focused flagship. Compared with the Pixel 11, it upgrades the ultrawide and telephoto cameras to 48MP, while keeping a 50MP main camera. That gives users more detail when shooting landscapes, group photos, portraits, and distant subjects.

The 48MP 5x telephoto camera is especially useful for portraits, stage shots, wildlife, or travel photos where you can't get physically closer. 120x Pro Zoom extends that reach further for very distant subjects. The 42MP autofocus front camera also improves selfies and group shots, while 8K video recording with Video Boost delivers higher-resolution footage for larger screens or cropping during editing.

More memory at the higher storage tier

The 512GB Pixel 11 Pro variant comes with 16GB RAM, while the Pixel 11 stays at 12GB. The extra memory helps users who keep several apps open, edit photos or videos, or regularly use heavier AI and creative features.