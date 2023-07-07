Recovering Forgotten Wealth: GLC Wealth Advisor LLP Leads the Way in India

In a vast country like India, where the financial landscape is constantly evolving, numerous individuals and families have unknowingly left behind a trail of forgotten investments. Over the years, these investments have gathered dust, hidden away in old physical share certificates or dormant demat accounts, while their rightful owners remained unaware of their existence. Enter GLC Wealth Advisor LLP, a pioneering force in the recovery of unclaimed investments, guiding investors towards reclaiming their long-lost financial assets.

GLC Wealth Advisor LLP has emerged as a trusted leader in the organized advisory space, equipped with a team boasting exceptional legal and data analytics expertise. With a core mission to assist investors in recovering their old, lost, or forgotten investments, GLC Wealth specializes in identifying and tracing unclaimed financial securities, catering to a diverse clientele that includes senior citizens, NRIs, and business families.

The story of GLC Wealth Advisor LLP began in 2017 when the company embarked on a mission to explore the realm of wealth recovery. Initially focused on assisting families with inheritance and succession-related matters, GLC Wealth soon recognized the immense potential lying within unclaimed investments. Extensive research revealed that a significant number of investors and their families had lost track of their investments made between the 1960s and 1990s, particularly in physical securities. Unfortunately, the passing of many investors, settlement of families abroad, and the loss of crucial documentation further complicated the process of reclaiming these investments.

Compounding the issue, new laws enacted in 2017 stipulated that unclaimed shares would be transferred to the government after a specified period. This meant that billions of rupees worth of investments would potentially remain unclaimed unless proactive steps were taken. It was during this time that two experienced professionals, Mr. Ankit Garg and Mr. Sanchit Garg, conceived the idea of venturing into the wealth recovery segment. Their shared observation was that numerous investors were unaware of their unclaimed investments, and even those who were aware faced a convoluted and laborious process to recover them, involving complex documentation and liaising with multiple parties.

Armed with in-depth knowledge of Indian laws and a robust network of channels, GLC Wealth Advisor LLP boasts a team capable of resolving cases in the fastest and most efficient manner. Leveraging their proficiency in data mining, the team diligently traces families, investors, and legal heirs scattered across the globe, subsequently acquainting them with their forgotten financial holdings. Impressively, around 75% of GLC's clients are reached through extensive research into family trees and legal heirs.

What sets GLC Wealth Advisor LLP apart is their commitment to the well-being of their clients. The company bears the costs associated with recovery efforts until the investments are successfully reclaimed, alleviating the financial burden on their clients. This client-centric approach underscores their dedication to ensuring a smooth and seamless process, handling all documentation, arranging relevant proofs, conducting due diligence, and liaising with multiple parties involved in the recovery process.

With an ambitious target of a Wealth Recovery of 10,000 Crores, GLC Wealth Advisor LLP aspires to become India's leading Wealth Management Company. Looking beyond the realm of wealth recovery, the company envisions expanding its horizons to offer comprehensive solutions for wealth management. Their services will encompass family office assistance, estate and succession planning, as well as private equity and venture capital funding, presenting a holistic approach to addressing the financial needs of their clients.

GLC Wealth Advisor LLP's unwavering commitment to helping investors recover their forgotten fortunes, coupled with their expertise in legal matters and data analytics, has positioned them as a trailblazer in India's wealth recovery landscape. By successfully navigating the intricate web of unclaimed investments, GLC Wealth Advisor LLP is not only unlocking the potential of dormant assets but also empowering individuals and families to reclaim what is rightfully theirs.