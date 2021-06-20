These Sons Reminiscing About Their Dads Is Peak Father’s Day Stuff

Fathers are usually their sons’ first role models. It’s a natural thing. As sons grow up, this dynamic can change too. Some might see their dads as buddies, while some others might choose a more traditional approach and show deference towards their fathers, which is often the case in a country like India. Either way, the key to such bonds is always love.

When it comes to the people you love, you remember everything about them. Such is also the case with most sons who grew up with fathers or father figures. You remember the littlest of things or idiosyncrasies about them, and as you grow up, these memories turn into chapters as you go down nostalgia avenue.

This is exactly what Gillette had in mind for Father’s Day when roping in singer Aditya Narayan, actor Tahir Raj Bhasin and choreographer Remo D’Souza, and getting them to talk about their fondest memories about their das. Each of these three stories will resonate with every son out there, as these snippets are all so common and relatable to us.

Check these out.