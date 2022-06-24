Get the Workplace Upgrade You Deserve with the Logitech Signature M650 Mouse

Looking to upgrade your deskspace? Check out the new Signature M650 Wireless Mouse, a comfortable and personalized mouse that comes in two different sizes to create a better experience for more people. As a brand, Logitech understands that one size does not fit all. With features like SmartWheel scrolling, nearly-silent clicks and a contoured design, the Signature M650 Mouse enhances your work day for optimal comfort and efficiency.

With billions of knowledge workers around the globe relying on a trackpad or a mouse with basic functions to get the job done, the Signature M650 Mouse delivers productivity functions that make working all day easier and faster. Whether working through long documents, slides or spreadsheets, or scrolling through a website, the Signature M650 Mouse’s SmartWheel helps deliver precision when needed and with an instantaneous speed. With SilentTouch technology, the mouse reduces click noise by 90 percent compared to the Logitech M185 Mouse, which can be ideal when clicking during a video call.