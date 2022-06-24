Get the Workplace Upgrade You Deserve with the Logitech Signature M650 Mouse

Get your Signature M650 Mouse now.
Courtesy - Logitech
Looking to upgrade your deskspace? Check out the new Signature M650 Wireless Mouse, a comfortable and personalized mouse that comes in two different sizes to create a better experience for more people. As a brand, Logitech understands that one size does not fit all. With features like SmartWheel scrolling, nearly-silent clicks and a contoured design, the Signature M650 Mouse enhances your work day for optimal comfort and efficiency.
With billions of knowledge workers around the globe relying on a trackpad or a mouse with basic functions to get the job done, the Signature M650 Mouse delivers productivity functions that make working all day easier and faster. Whether working through long documents, slides or spreadsheets, or scrolling through a website, the Signature M650 Mouse’s SmartWheel helps deliver precision when needed and with an instantaneous speed. With SilentTouch technology, the mouse reduces click noise by 90 percent compared to the Logitech M185 Mouse, which can be ideal when clicking during a video call.
The Signature M650 Mouse’s inclusive design offers the perfect fit for your hand. It is important to bring a high level of comfort to the way people work, so Logitech designed the Signature M650 Mouse from the ground up with a contoured shape, a soft thumb area and rubber side grip that allows everyone to work comfortably for extended hours. One can also customize the side buttons to favourite shortcuts with Logi Options+.
Available in off-white, graphite and rose color variants, the Signature M650 Mouse works with Windows, macOS, Linux, Chrome OS, ipadOS and Android operating systems. Logitech provides one solution available to use across multiple operating systems with a strong and secure wireless connection via Logi Bolt or via wireless to connect via Bluetooth Low Energy. Stay powered for up to 24 months on just a single AA battery.
The Signature M650 Mouse provides not only a great experience for the user, but a positive impact on the environment. At Logitech, products are designed to minimize environmental footprint, which is why a portion of the Signature M650 Mouse’s plastic parts are made from post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic – 64 percent for the graphite, 26 percent for the off-white and 26 percent for the rose colors. The Signature M650 Mouse and Signature M650 Mouse for Business also come with the promise of durability, a strong wireless connection, and a long-lasting battery life—a signature of Logitech products.
Signature M650 wireless, available to purchase today for INR 2,995/-.
