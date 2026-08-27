Georgia Emerges as a Gateway for High-Yield Real Estate Investment

Georgia's Investment Case: A Market Built on Structural Strength

Georgia's appeal to international investors is grounded in macroeconomic fundamentals that stand out even on a global scale. The country recorded GDP growth of 9.4% in 2025, significantly outpacing comparable markets, and the IMF projects continued strong growth through 2030. International reserves reached a record $6.2 billion in 2025 and are projected to exceed $7 billion by the end of 2026. Georgia's Eurobond issuance in early 2026 was oversubscribed 5.5 times, reflecting high institutional confidence in the country's economic trajectory.

The real estate market reflects this momentum. Total primary market transaction value grew from $820 million in 2019 to $2.497 billion in 2025. Transaction volumes reached 78,500 in 2025, up 6% year on year, with forecasts projecting a further 14.5% increase in transactions and 13.2% price growth in 2026, according to TBC Capital.

Tourism, which contributes approximately 13% of Georgia's GDP, is a key driver of rental demand and property appreciation. Tourism revenue reached $4.69 billion in 2025 and is projected to hit $4.9 billion in 2026. Indian arrivals grew by 27.7% in 2025, increasingly driven by high-value MICE tourism and destination weddings, a trend supported by expanding direct flight routes from Delhi and Mumbai.