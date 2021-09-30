With 30 Years of Excellence in Biotech Research, Genetix Leads The Way

Genetix works closely with life-science research, academia, and allied industries.
Started three decades ago, Genetix Biotech Asia Pvt Ltd is a cutting-edge consultant firm in the life-science industry. The company works closely with life-science research, academia, and industries, whereby it provides a range of high-quality products and innovations. Genetix is known for its top-notch services, delivered through a massive nation-wide network, comprising six SAP-connected regional offices, along with sales representatives across all major Indian cities.
As a consultant and partner, Genetix supports the product and application requirements of the scientific community. Among other features, it maintains a high-quality knowledge pool comprising PhD candidates, along with a hundred qualified sales and marketing team members. Further, tto enable ease of procurement, Genetix stocks around twenty thousand SKUs in its New Delhi warehouse, well-connected to the rest of India. With its state-of-the-art facilities, the warehouse ensures controlled and scientific storage of products, including sensitive and perishable items.
As a distributor, Genetix represents several American and European companies, in addition to sourcing raw materials from them for their own production facility.
The firm's production centre in New Delhi manufactures the Genetix Brand of instruments, reagents, and kits. The same facility is attached with a quality control and training laboratory, used to train end-users and solve application challenges. Part of the ‘Make in India’ initiative, Genetix is committed to the vision of the honorable Prime Minister of India.
The firm's latest venture is in the core-healthcare segment, through the launch of several unique products that are changing the course of ‘Advance Wound Management’, and reducing patient suffering through quicker recovery.
The company's detailed website and brochures allow you to go through their vast product range with ease. One can search for products by details, application, and category segments. Check out their entire range here.
Published: 30 Sep 2021,03:29 PM IST