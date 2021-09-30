With 30 Years of Excellence in Biotech Research, Genetix Leads The Way

Started three decades ago, Genetix Biotech Asia Pvt Ltd is a cutting-edge consultant firm in the life-science industry. The company works closely with life-science research, academia, and industries, whereby it provides a range of high-quality products and innovations. Genetix is known for its top-notch services, delivered through a massive nation-wide network, comprising six SAP-connected regional offices, along with sales representatives across all major Indian cities.

As a consultant and partner, Genetix supports the product and application requirements of the scientific community. Among other features, it maintains a high-quality knowledge pool comprising PhD candidates, along with a hundred qualified sales and marketing team members. Further, tto enable ease of procurement, Genetix stocks around twenty thousand SKUs in its New Delhi warehouse, well-connected to the rest of India. With its state-of-the-art facilities, the warehouse ensures controlled and scientific storage of products, including sensitive and perishable items.

As a distributor, Genetix represents several American and European companies, in addition to sourcing raw materials from them for their own production facility.