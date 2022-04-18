GeeksForGeeks: The Ultimate Destination For Everything Computer Science

GeeksForGeeks is there to help you troubleshoot your way out of all such problems. Whether it's content for Data Structures & Algorithms, Programming Languages, Interview Experiences, Practice Problems, tutorials of CS Subjects, or numerous online courses, this platform has practically everything that one needs to crack a job interview in a leading Multi-National Corporation. Primarily focused on making quality learning as affordable as possible so that it is accessible to all the students, the platform also lists job postings and runs Job-a-Thon where they connect potential candidates with tech companies. Geeks all over the globe have access to free tutorials, millions of articles, live, online and classroom courses, coding competitions and webinars by industry experts at the click of a button.

GeeksforGeeks has created a community of 40 million+ “Geeks” from across the world, with 1,00,000+ contributors, and 10,000+ campus ambassadors from institutions across the country. Initially, started with a team of 6 people, GeeksforGeeks has now grown to over 300+ employees.

The platform and its members were cognizant of the loopholes in the jobs market. They knew getting enough interview opportunities is a serious challenge in itself. Bearing this in mind, they created the Get Hired Portal which helps geeks in getting their dream job without any hassle. It also allows you to write about a certain topic and share it with everyone using the 'Contribute' option, and you can be paid for it in a variety of ways such as remuneration, internship chances, etc. Aside from this, GeeksForGeeks frequently holds campus programs, and giveaways among other things.

