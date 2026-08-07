Gagan Dhawan Launches The New Me 2.0, A Fresh Take on Success

At the heart of the book is what Dhawan calls the WISE Framework, standing for Water, Intent, Sleep and Eating, his attempt to distill preventive health into four pillars people can actually sustain, rather than another list of rules that collapses under the weight of daily life. Each pillar is treated less as a discipline to be willed and more as a system to be engineered. Water is reframed as a morning ritual rather than a mechanical eight glasses rule. Sleep is described in the book as biological housekeeping, tied to the glymphatic system's overnight clearing of waste from the brain, and to the shift between the body's stressed and rested states. Food, meanwhile, is presented as information the body reads and responds to, not simply fuel measured in calories, with an emphasis on chewing, timing meals around the day's natural energy curve, and eating consciously rather than mechanically.

The book takes aim at the usual modern culprits: chronic stress, burnout, poor nutrition, screen fatigue and the slow creep of physical inactivity that defines so many working lives today. Where it gets more specific, and more personal, is in its case for whole food, plant-based eating. Dhawan leans on both clinical research and what he describes as a much older Indian intuition about the link between food, body and mind, including the traditional classification of food as sattvic, rajasic or tamasic according to the mental and emotional state it produces. He frames the argument around a line that runs through the book: that when diet goes wrong, no medicine can fix it, and when diet is right, none is needed. It is not just a talking point for him. Dhawan has written about coming off medication entirely after overhauling his own diet, recalling being told by his doctor that he would need medication to manage his blood pressure and cholesterol, before a shift to plant-based eating changed the outcome. He now describes himself as medication-free and more energetic than before.