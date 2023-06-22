From Script to Screen: The Making of 'John Wick: Chapter 4'

One of the most prominent reasons behind the John Wick franchise’s success is the look and feel of the film. Cinematographer Dan Laustsen talks about how the lighting and framing makes this action extravaganza look like an arthouse film. With international masters like Bernardo Bertolucci and Wong Kar-Wai being his inspirations, cinematographer Dan Laustsen chose a distinctly vibrant palette for the 4th John Wick film. With innovative framing and a lighting that reflects the characters’ mood, the cinematographer had his hands full with references from world cinema.

Director Chad Stahelski knew Dan Laustsen was the right choice for the role of this franchise’s cinematographer when he watched the trailer for Guillermo Del Toro’s Crimson Peak. He noticed not just the use of vibrant colors but also a precise application of depth of field in every frame.

This is the kind of look that stays with a viewer days after the film has been watched.