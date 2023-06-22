From Script to Screen: The Making of 'John Wick: Chapter 4'
Image courtesy: Lionsgate
The highly anticipated action film, "John Wick: Chapter 4," has captivated the imagination of audiences all around the globe with its intense action sequences and compelling storyline. Behind the mesmerizing on-screen experience lies an intricate process that brought the film to life. From the initial script to the final product, a collaborative effort of talented individuals meticulously crafted each aspect of the movie-making journey. Let’s explore the fascinating behind-the-scenes journey of the making of "John Wick: Chapter 4," shedding light on the various stages and key players involved.
In ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’, former friends have turned into foes, making John Wick’s fight even more personal. Screenwriters Shay Hatten & Michael Finch have talked about the collaborative writing process with director Chad Stahelski and how it contributed to the world-building and action sequences of the film.
A still from 'John Wick: Chapter 4'
World-building and the action set pieces are fundamental to the success of the John Wick movies. Thus, the collaboration between the screenwriters and the director was multi-dimensional. Sometimes while visiting a location, the director would come up with an action sequence which the screenwriters would then have to amalgamate into the narrative. Other times, it was the reverse -the screenwriters would conjure up an action set piece and then it would be up to the director to integrate the written set piece in the world of John Wick. It helps the franchise massively that director Chad Stahelski is a veteran action director.
One of the most prominent reasons behind the John Wick franchise’s success is the look and feel of the film. Cinematographer Dan Laustsen talks about how the lighting and framing makes this action extravaganza look like an arthouse film. With international masters like Bernardo Bertolucci and Wong Kar-Wai being his inspirations, cinematographer Dan Laustsen chose a distinctly vibrant palette for the 4th John Wick film. With innovative framing and a lighting that reflects the characters’ mood, the cinematographer had his hands full with references from world cinema.
Director Chad Stahelski knew Dan Laustsen was the right choice for the role of this franchise’s cinematographer when he watched the trailer for Guillermo Del Toro’s Crimson Peak. He noticed not just the use of vibrant colors but also a precise application of depth of field in every frame.
This is the kind of look that stays with a viewer days after the film has been watched.
A still from 'John Wick: Chapter 4'
Keanu Reeves, reprising his role as the legendary assassin John Wick, underwent rigorous physical and mental training. From fiercely fighting with nun-chucks to assassin training with a gun, Keanu Reeves was reported to have gone the extra mile to deliver the high-octane action sequences with authenticity. It was confirmed by sources on the set that Keanu Reeves had done all of the driving stunts on his own. The film's stunt team worked closely with Reeves for weeks on end. Once the blue-print of the action sequences was drawn, every department collaborated to create breath-taking fights and stunts that upped the ante from the previous film.
The principal photography on the film began in June 2021 and took five months to complete after having been shot at more than 20 locations globally in a budget of $100 million. One of the more difficult locations to shoot in was Paris where Director Chad Stahelski didn’t have enough time to scout locations and as a result, a lot of scenes shot in Paris were improvised.
As a challenging production came to an end, the post-production work on the film was just as difficult.
A still from 'John Wick: Chapter 4'
Throughout the post-production process, the filmmakers strived to achieve the desired tone, ensuring that the film remains true to the spirit of the franchise. The visual effects team meticulously blended practical effects with digital enhancements to create seamless and awe-inspiring visuals that complement the intense action sequences.
Once the edit was locked, the director worked closely with music directors Tyler Bates and Joel J. Richard as the film heavily features EDM tracks of Gesaffelstein and Justice to suit the visual narrative of the film. Majority of the artists featured on the soundtracks are French which syncs up with the film’s third act primarily being located in Paris.
The result of years of production work was that John Wick: Chapter 4 turned out to be one of the world’s most successful original action film grossing over $400 million globally.
The excitement around John Wick: Chapter 4 refuses to die down. After its theatrical release, viewers can now watch the blockbuster from June 23rd on Prime Video Channels with Lionsgate Play subscription.
Watch the official trailer of 'John Wick: Chapter 4':
