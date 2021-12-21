10 Best Irons For Wrinkle-Free Clothes

Top 10 Irons Available On Flipkart
Courtesy - Flipkart
You have a last-minute office meeting but none of your clothes make you look presentable except the crumpled-up white shirt at the bottom of the freshly laundered pile of clothes? When you want that sharp as a tack look, you need a powerful steam iron that can iron out the wrinkles from your clothes.
That said, it can be tricky to find the right clothes iron without having to worry about the iron stand, the iron price and other logistics. The Quint is here to help you choose the best iron box in India that is available on Flipkart.
Flipkart Advantages:
Extensive Range: More than 35000+ products to choose from.
Big savings with exchange offers*, bank offers, super coins and no cost EMI.
Top Rated Products: 17000+ Products are highly rated (4 Stars or more out of 5) by 220k+ users.
Flipkart Assured: Look for this tag for assurance of 6 quality checks.
Fast & Free Shipping: Lakhs of products delivered within 2-4 days & free delivery* *On all orders above ₹500".
#1 Nova Plus Amaze Dry Iron (INR 474)
This dry iron comes with a non-stick triple-coated soleplate so that it glides effortlessly over all kinds of fabrics without sticking to them.
Features:
Quick heat technology
Non-stick triple-coated soleplate
Consumes 1100 W
2 years brand warranty
Rating 4.2
#2 Usha EI 1602 Dry Iron (INR 619)
Usha is a well-known brand for everything electronics. Their dry iron has a plastic body which is shock-proof and heat resistant. The Teflon-coated soleplate glides smoothly over all fabrics and prevents them from sticking to it.
Features:
Dry Iron
Teflon coated plate
Consumes 1000 W
2 year warranty
Rating 4.2
#3 BAJAJ Majesty DX 6 1000 W Dry Iron (INR 625)
Equipped with an American Heritage non-stick soleplate, this iron glides through your fabric smoothly and removes all the wrinkles. Get this 1000 W Bajaj dry iron and remove all those stubborn creases and wrinkles off your clothes.
Features:
Dry Iron
American heritage non-stick soleplate plate
Consumes 1000 W
2 year manufacturer warranty
Rating 4.2
#4 Havells Evolin Iron (INR 709)
The 1100 W Havells dry iron is a lightweight ironing machine that comes in a sophisticated grey-white colour. Starting at merely Rs. 709 this can be one of the best buys as you step into 2022.
Features:
Dry iron
Linished finish coating plate
Consumes 1100 W
2 year comprehensive warranty
Rating 3.9
#5 Flipkart SmartBuy Non-Stick 1000W Dry Iron (INR 847)
How many times have we heard our parents complain about iron heating up so much that it starts sticking to our clothes? Thanks to the smart heat regulator knob on Flipkart’s dry iron box, you can now customise the heat according to the fabric of your clothing. This will protect your clothes from damage.
Features:
Teflon coating
Quick heating
Smart heat regulator knob
Smart temperature ready indicator
2 years warranty
Rating 4.3
#6 Lifelong LLCMB01 1100 W Dry Iron with Men's Trimmer (INR 993)
So, what if we told you that we have a special offer where you get a men’s hair trimmer alongside an iron? This dry iron is lightweight and comes with a rounded soleplate. Meanwhile, the trimmer also features a good battery backup of two hours.
Features:
Dry iron
Rounded soleplate
Consumes 1100 W
1 year warranty
Rating 4.0
#7 Sansui IRS2200WB 2200 W Steam Iron (INR 1,399)
This Sansui 2200W Steam Iron features a ceramic soleplate and strategically placed steam vents for even steam distribution. Other features include Anti Drip, Anti Calc, and self-clean functions for ease of usage. It also has variable temperature control and vertical steam burst options.
Features:
Powerful 2200 W coil
Anti-drip and anti-calc
Can be self-cleaned
2 years warranty
Rating 4.2
#8 Philips Steam Iron (INR 1498)
You can wear wrinkle-free clothes to work every day by buying the Philips GC1903 steam iron. This iron consumes up 1440 W of power to function efficiently. It features an ergonomically designed handle for easy gripping.
Features:
Linished soleplate
Easy emptying and filling of watertank
Continuous steam output of up to 17g/min
Can be self-cleaned
2 years warranty
Rating 4.3
#9 Philips Garment Steamer (INR 7,599)
The Philips GC523 EasyTouch Plus Garment Steamer helps you to steam and remove wrinkles from your clothes in a few simple strokes with the help of its large steam plate. This garment steamer features five steam settings, dual adjustable poles, garment hanger and a steaming glove. You can pick the appropriate one for different fabrics and get the desired results.
Features:
Five steam settings
Dual adjustable poles
Garment hanger
Steaming glove
Consumes 1600 W
Large detachable water tank
2 year manufacturing warranty
Rating 4.2
#10 USHA Techne Pro 5000 2600 W Steam Iron (INR 10,972)
The Usha Techne Pro 5000 blue and white steam iron comes with a ceramic plate and consumes 2600 W energy. Other prominent features include spray and steam burst and allows you to regulate the temperature so that you have your clothes ironed quickly and effectively.
Features:
Steam Iron
Ceramic Plate
Consumes 2600 W
Has Spray
Has Steam Burst
2 years warranty
Rating 3.0
Top 10 Irons With Their Prices On Flipkart
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)