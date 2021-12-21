10 Best Irons For Wrinkle-Free Clothes

You have a last-minute office meeting but none of your clothes make you look presentable except the crumpled-up white shirt at the bottom of the freshly laundered pile of clothes? When you want that sharp as a tack look, you need a powerful steam iron that can iron out the wrinkles from your clothes.

That said, it can be tricky to find the right clothes iron without having to worry about the iron stand, the iron price and other logistics. The Quint is here to help you choose the best iron box in India that is available on Flipkart.

#1 Nova Plus Amaze Dry Iron (INR 474)

This dry iron comes with a non-stick triple-coated soleplate so that it glides effortlessly over all kinds of fabrics without sticking to them.

Features:

Quick heat technology

Non-stick triple-coated soleplate

Consumes 1100 W

2 years brand warranty

Rating 4.2

