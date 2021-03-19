Flaunt Your Nights with OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G  

We’ve been hearing and reading a lot about the newly-launched OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G and its amazing features that you give crystal clear pictures and videos even at night. So we decided to test it out ourselves. We got blogger Pavitra Paruthi to take the phone for a spin around Delhi one evening and he was totally bowled over by the device.

With the phone’s AI Highlight Portrait Video mode, Pavitra was able to sharply capture Delhi’s nightlife even in low light conditions. As he went about the city, he discovered that the OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G is perfect for all those late-night trips. Pavitra even tried out the phone’s Dual-View Video mode and was thoroughly impressed by it. Thanks to the phone’s 50W Flash Charge and long-lasting battery life, he didn’t have to worry about the device running out of juice.

By the end of his outing, Pavitra was totally convinced about getting the OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G. Available for a price of Rs 25,990 from retailers and Amazon, the device is the perfect partner to #FlauntYourNights. If you too want to know how, watch the video right away!