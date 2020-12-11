Five Reasons You Must Totally Watch Shrikant Bashir on SonyLIV

The city of Mumbai is under threat from a dangerous virus and two cops are leading the fight against this invisible enemy. That in a nutshell is the plot of SonyLIV’s latest original Shrikant Bashir. A slick, fast-paced and action-packed thriller punctuated with just the right amount of humour, this series makes for a highly engaging and entertaining watch.

Directed by Santosh Shetty, Shrikant Bashir is totally recommended and here are 5 reasons why we feel the show should top your must-watch list.