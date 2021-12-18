Finserv MARKETS’ #AbChoicesHueAasan Perfectly Resonates With The Brand Messaging

Making wise financial decisions and upgrading to better lifestyle choices can be a bit of hassle at times, but an acknowledgement of these problems will lead you to search for convenient options to solve them. The #AbChoicesHueAasaan ad campaign by Finserv MARKETS conveys a well-designed One Marketplace approach to help you achieve your financial goals and lifestyle needs. Finserv MARKETS, an initiative by Bajaj Finserv, has roped in the famous actor Sumeet Raghavan for this ad campaign.

The #AbChoicesHueAasaan ad campaign was created keeping the common people in mind and adopting a narrative that they can connect with and understand easily. The ad features Sumeet Raghavan as the protagonist Rohan, who is faced with problems in terms of his financial needs and lifestyle choices. Unable to tackle them on his own, he finds a partner in Finserv MARKETS because of its unique one-stop proposition for varied needs in multiple categories - Loans, Cards, Shopping, Insurance, Investments and Payments. The ads use a whimsical format to present the circumstances faced daily by middle-class people. The portrayal of the lack of one stop destination for a wholesome buying experience of finance and lifestyle products is presented with a jovial storyline, till of course Finserv MARKETS bursts into the scene.