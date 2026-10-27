Why Festive Allergies Get Worse — and Why Now Is the Time for an Air Purifier

The Festive Allergens Hiding Inside Your Home

The atmosphere in each room changes due to the festive preparations, since we spend greater amounts of time indoors with the doors closed, and this traps the microscopic irritants in the living areas.

Here are the main hidden triggers that disturb your home during festivals:

1. Fresh Paint and Polishes: It is common for families to repaint their walls or varnish their furniture before festivals, since the chemical coatings thus applied give off volatile fumes which remain for weeks and cause irritation to sensitive nasal passages.

2. Incense and Diya Smoke: When you light several incense sticks, dhoop, and festive oil lamps, the result is a thick smoke. In enclosed areas, this smoke causes tiny carbon particles to remain suspended near the area where you breathe.

3. Outdoor Pollution Infiltration: The air polluted by heavy traffic on the streets and the use of firecrackers seeps through doors, windows, and small cracks.

All these irritants together form a heavy concentration of pollution in the areas where your family eats, relaxes, and sleeps.