Weekend OTT Binge Sessions Just Got Better With These Action-Packed Movies

Almost done with your busy week and looking forward to the weekend? There’s probably so much you would love to pack in into those two days. Catching up with friends, going on a drive, visiting an exhibition. Or maybe you just want to stay home and relax. After all, weekends are for unwinding from chock-a-block schedules and lounging on your couch. Fortunately, there are plenty of new OTT releases that you can catch up on if you are fond of movies. So, clear your weekends and add these films to your watch list for some great entertainment.

Doctor Strange in The Multiverse Of Madness

Where: Disney+ Hotstar

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfHJ-XaM9kS/

In this movie, Dr Stephen Strange embarks on a search for the Book of Vishanti, alongside the character, America Chavez. As they are chased by demons across the multiverse, you are in for another entertaining ride in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With Benedict Cumberbatch in the titular role, this latest Marvel Studios production owes much of its gripping flow to the directorial excellence of Sam Raimi.

1917

Where: SonyLiv

https://www.instagram.com/p/B6OKxcUHnpv/

Set on the battlefront of WWI, this movie follows two British soldiers as they look to achieve the Herculean task of breaching enemy lines to deliver a message that could save 1,600 soldiers. Director Sam Mendes took inspiration from his grandfather’s wartime stories to write this Oscar-winning action drama. Benedict Cumberbatch, Richard Madden, Mark Strong, Colin Firth, and Andrew Scott don the battle fatigues in this emotionally told war epic.

Dune

Where: Amazon Prime Video

https://www.instagram.com/dunemovie/

Based on the Frank Herbert novel, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune won 6 Oscars this year and a nomination for Motion Picture of the Year. Set in the distant future, Dune follows the journey of a gifted young man, played brilliantly by Timothée Chalamet. Packed with drama and action, the warring universe of hostile planets, and the bleak landscape of the most dangerous planet in the universe combine for a fascinating cinematic journey.

Extraction

Where: Netflix

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_-LQaCpJnt/

Overlooked by some because of its release at the peak of the pandemic, Extraction is Hollywood’s take on the dark world of illegal cartels and syndicates that run in the Indo-Bangladesh region. Chris Hemsworth hammers home a powerful performance as a black-market mercenary, as he comfortably throws in a line or two in Bengali! Did we mention that you will enjoy the familiar faces of Randeep Hooda and Pankaj Tripathi in this movie?

The Matrix Resurrection

Where: Amazon Prime Video

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXMHA1AIhqx/

The iconic Matrix series was revived last year, with the dependable cast of Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Ann Moss, and Laurence Fishburne at the helm. Neo is back as a video game developer who is inserted into the Matrix and in a turn of events, must now fight a new enemy. Lana Wachowski's reprise of this groundbreaking franchise sees an ensemble cast of Priyanka Chopra, Neil Patrick Harris, and Jada Pinkett Smith. Welcome to the matrix, once again!

There’s no doubting that these five flicks will make dreary weekends more exciting, and there’s even more interesting content coming to top OTT platforms. The good news is that Airtel Xstream Fiber makes it super easy for everyone in the family to enjoy all of this and more. You can connect multiple devices to the same Wi-Fi, while enjoying superfast speeds and wider coverage. Airtel Xstream Fiber’s Wi-Fi only plans start at ₹ 499 and give you up to 1 Gbps speed and unlimited data. This means no lags or disruptions even if people at home are streaming content, playing online video games, or working all at the same time.

Airtel Xstream Fiber also has new all-in-one entertainment plans, starting at just ₹ 699. These offer Wi-Fi, access to 16+ OTT platforms (including Amazon Prime Video, SonyLiv, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, amongst others, and over 350 TV channels. With Airtel Xstream Fiber, you can find a plan that caters to the needs of your whole family no matter how you choose to spend your weekends at home!