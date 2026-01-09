Next Cocomelon From India? Inside EMOMEE’s Big Bet on Children’s Storytelling

advertisement
At a time when children’s content is either loud, hyper-commercial or overly instructional, EMOMEE feels refreshingly intentional. The Mumbai-based kids’ IP company isn’t chasing virality or short-term licensing wins. Instead, it is doing something far more ambitious, building a children’s universe designed to last decades.
Founded by second-time entrepreneurs Varun Duggirala and Pooja Jauhari, EMOMEE brings together the magic of animated storytelling with the rigour of a scaled business mindset. The result is a content-first kids’ brand that prioritises emotional intelligence, curiosity and life skills, without compromising on fun.
The husband-and-wife duo are no strangers to building from scratch and scaling at speed. Before EMOMEE, they built The Glitch, one of India’s most respected creative companies, which went on to be acquired by WPP in a 10-figure deal. Over two decades, they shaped digital ecosystems and brand narratives for some of the world’s largest consumer brands. EMOMEE marks a clear shift from building stories for brands to building a brand that is itself a story.
At the heart of EMOMEE are three animated characters “E, Mo and Mee” who guide children through everyday Questions, emotions and habits. From understanding feelings and health to money, curiosity and confidence, these characters live in short, joyful micro-stories primarily on YouTube. The aim, the founders say, is simple but powerful: to make screen time meaningful, modern and magical.
What sets EMOMEE apart is not just what it says, but how it is built. The company follows a globally proven, content-first IP playbook, one that builds trust and love through storytelling before expanding into physical and digital products, licensing and live experiences . It’s a model inspired by international successes like Cocomelon, but rooted firmly in Indian creativity and family values.
The numbers suggest the strategy is working. In under a year, EMOMEE has crossed over 2 million subscribers on YouTube, with average monthly views touching 40 million across more than ten global markets including the US, UK, South Africa and the Philippines. Perhaps more telling is its engagement- over 70 percent of viewers stay through the videos, a metric that indicates deep trust among parents and genuine resonance with children.
Behind the scenes, EMOMEE blends creativity with technology. Data, AI-led insights and platform-first distribution guide everything from content formats to international expansion. And AI content workflows are foundational to how they create their animated content. There are no splashy launches or celebrity-driven noise, just disciplined execution designed for scale.
That long-term vision recently received a public stamp of validation when EMOMEE appeared on Shark Tank India Season 5. While the show is not central to the brand’s journey, it offered a moment of mainstream visibility for what is otherwise a quietly built IP play. The founders entered the Tank seeking partners, not just capital and walked away with unanimous interest from all five sharks at their asked valuation.
Eventually, they chose to partner with Aman Gupta and Namita Thapar, both of whom aligned closely with EMOMEE’s ambition of building a modern, globally relevant kids’ IP from India. The deal reinforced what the numbers and audience response already suggested: there is strong belief in EMOMEE’s operator–creator founding team and their ability to turn storytelling into a scalable venture.
Pooja Jauhari brings deep expertise as an organisation builder, having scaled teams, businesses and culture across years of high-growth environments. Varun Duggirala, a seasoned content leader, creator and author, has built some of India’s most influential digital communities and storytelling formats. Together, they represent a rare combination in the kids’ content space, creative instinct backed by operational discipline. Suraksha Subramaniam joined their mission as co - founder & she comes with an expertise in Compliance & Culture.
As the children’s entertainment ecosystem becomes increasingly crowded, EMOMEE’s restraint stands out. There is no rush to merchandise, no attempt to be everywhere at once. The focus remains on building emotional connection first, trust with parents, joy with children, and consistency across touchpoints.
In an industry driven by fleeting trends, EMOMEE is betting on something more enduring: characters children grow up with, values families believe in, and a universe that expands naturally over time. Shark Tank may have put a spotlight on the brand recently, but EMOMEE’s story is clearly being written for the long run, one micro-story, one child, and one global market at a time.