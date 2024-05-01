From Yawn to Moan: Is Your Bedroom Routine Ready for an Upgrade?

In India, the conversation around sexual wellness is becoming louder and more urgent. A startling revelation has emerged: for many couples in committed relationships, the initial thrill of intimacy tends to fade, transforming once-passionate encounters into mere routines. According to a recent Durex survey, an overwhelming 74% of couples are keen to break free from this cycle of monotony.

But why is revitalizing the sexual experience so essential? Over time, the excitement of new intimacy often gives way to predictable patterns, turning what used to be exhilarating into something that feels almost like a chore. This shift isn't just a loss of spontaneity; it's a significant diminishment of emotional and physical connection, which is the cornerstone of any romantic relationship.

Durex recognizes this gap and is launching an ambitious campaign titled "Explorers Wanted at a Secret Destination." This initiative is more than just a marketing move; it's a call to action for couples to rekindle their passion. Durex is setting out to reignite the spark that many couples miss and crave.

Just take a look at how Saloni & Rahul (@Unplannedby), Daizy & Ankit (@the.vogue.vanity) and Savi & Vid (@bruisedpassport) are dropping hints about their next vacations!