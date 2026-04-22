How Dr. Veena Murthy Vijay is Reimagining Kuchipudi for a New India

In an era dominated by fleeting digital trends, the endurance of classical arts often feels like a quiet act of resistance. Yet, for over five decades, one institution in Bengaluru has not only preserved tradition but actively reimagined it for changing times.

At the centre of this journey is Dr. Veena Murthy Vijay, a distinguished danseuse, choreographer, and educator who has spent over 30 years ensuring that Kuchipudi continues to evolve while staying rooted in its rich heritage.

As Sri Raja Rajeshwari Kalaniketan marks 50 years of artistic excellence, the Samanvay Arts Festival 2026 reflects a deeper purpose: examining how classical dance can remain relevant in a rapidly modernising world.