Does RBI’s Digital Currency Affect The Future of Crypto in India?

2021 has been a turning point for cryptocurrency. We’ve seen bitcoin hit an all-time high of $65,000 and the total crypto market capitalization breach the $2 trillion milestone within a few months. Besides massive institutional buy-in from corporations, the biggest news for crypto comes from El Salvador, the first of many to adopt bitcoin as a legal tender.



Amid the soaring popularity of cryptocurrency, evident through the rapidly growing user base on crypto trading platforms like CoinSwitch Kuber, and the COVID-19 pandemic pushing the usage of digital payments, the Central Banks around the world are exploring digital currencies that can be issued by them. These are popularly referred to as Central Bank Digital Currencies or CBDC.



According to the Atlantic Council, a US-based think tank, 81 countries representing 90% of the world’s GDP are exploring some form of CBDC. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has already launched a digital version of the Chinese Yuan while the Central Banks of Europe, the UK, and the US are experimenting with pilots.



Meanwhile, the Governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Shaktikanta Das, announced recently that the Central Bank is looking to launch its first Digital Currency trial program by December. ‘The RBI is studying various aspects of a digital currency including its security, impact on India’s financial sector as well as how it would affect monetary policy and currency in circulation,’ he added.



What is a Digital Currency? And Why Does It Matter?



Digital Currency, in simple words, is essentially the digital form of traditional fiat money. ₹100 held digitally, in an app or mobile wallet, is the same as ₹100 held in physical cash.