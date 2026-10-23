This Diwali, Upgrade Your Clinic or Diagnostic Centre with Equipment Finance

Diwali can be an opportunity to upgrade your clinic or diagnostic centre with new medical equipment. Medical equipment finance can help fund purchases while allowing you to plan repayments around your practice’s cash flow and operating expenses.

Before financing an upgrade, identify the equipment you need, compare supplier quotations and estimate installation and maintenance costs. Calculate the EMI you can manage without affecting staff salaries, rent, consumables and other essential expenses.

Bajaj Finance offers medical equipment finance of up to Rs. 30 crore* for eligible medical professionals and healthcare businesses, subject to the applicable product terms and assessment. Comparing the funding requirement with your available cash flow can help you plan your Diwali upgrade without placing unnecessary pressure on your finances.