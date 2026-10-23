This Diwali, Upgrade Your Clinic or Diagnostic Centre with Equipment Finance

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Diwali can be an opportunity to upgrade your clinic or diagnostic centre with new medical equipment. Medical equipment finance can help fund purchases while allowing you to plan repayments around your practice’s cash flow and operating expenses.
Before financing an upgrade, identify the equipment you need, compare supplier quotations and estimate installation and maintenance costs. Calculate the EMI you can manage without affecting staff salaries, rent, consumables and other essential expenses.
Bajaj Finance offers medical equipment finance of up to Rs. 30 crore* for eligible medical professionals and healthcare businesses, subject to the applicable product terms and assessment. Comparing the funding requirement with your available cash flow can help you plan your Diwali upgrade without placing unnecessary pressure on your finances.
How can medical equipment finance support your Diwali upgrade?
can help eligible healthcare professionals and businesses fund equipment purchases without relying entirely on their available savings. The suitability of financing depends on the equipment cost, repayment terms and the practice’s ability to manage the resulting EMI.
Financing may help you:
Purchase equipment when the full cost exceeds your available cash reserves.
Upgrade existing machines that no longer meet your practice’s requirements.
Expand diagnostic or treatment services based on patient demand.
Preserve working capital for salaries, rent, consumables and routine operating expenses.
Plan equipment expenditure through scheduled repayments rather than a single large outlay.
The funding arrangement, permitted end use and eligible expenses depend on the specific finance product. Confirm these details before including installation, maintenance or other associated costs in your borrowing plan.
How should you plan your medical equipment finance EMI?
Your monthly equated monthly instalment (EMI) depends mainly on the amount borrowed, the applicable interest rate and the repayment tenure.
Loan amount: A higher amount generally results in a higher EMI when other terms remain unchanged.
Interest rate: A higher interest rate increases the borrowing cost.
Repayment tenure: A longer tenure can reduce the monthly EMI but generally increases the total interest payable.
Use a , where available, to compare different loan amounts and repayment periods. Review the monthly instalment, total interest and overall repayment before applying.
The calculator provides an estimate rather than a confirmed loan offer. The actual EMI depends on the final interest rate, tenure, applicable fees and other loan terms.
How much can you comfortably afford?
Start with your practice’s available cash flow rather than the maximum amount you may be eligible to borrow. Equipment purchases should support clinical requirements without making routine expenses difficult to manage.
Use the following calculation as a starting point:
Available repayment capacity = Monthly collections − operating expenses − existing EMIs and other committed payments
Account for expenses such as:
Staff salaries, rent and utilities.
Medical supplies and laboratory consumables.
Equipment servicing, calibration and maintenance.
Insurance, professional fees and applicable taxes.
Existing business loans and personal financial commitments.
Unexpected repairs or temporary declines in patient collections.
For a diagnostic centre introducing a new service, projected revenue should not be treated as guaranteed income. Estimate patient demand conservatively and check whether the EMI remains manageable if the new equipment takes longer than expected to generate revenue.
How can Bajaj Finance help with your equipment upgrade?
Bajaj Finance offers financing options for eligible borrowers, subject to the applicable product terms, eligibility assessment and verification requirements.
Key features include:
Loan amount: Up to Rs. 30 crore, subject to eligibility and assessment.
Repayment tenure: Up to 120 months*, allowing eligible borrowers to spread repayments over a longer period.
No collateral requirement: The medical equipment finance does not require property or other collateral
End-to-end online application: Eligible applicants can complete the application process online.
Disbursal timeline: Funds may be credited within 48 hours* of approval in eligible cases, subject to verification and applicable conditions.
Prepare the equipment quotation and estimate the additional operating costs before deciding how much to borrow. The objective is to fund the equipment your practice needs while retaining sufficient cash flow for daily operations.
Why is financial planning important for a Diwali equipment upgrade?
A new medical device may expand your practice’s capabilities, but the purchase can also bring additional costs. Installation, staff training, maintenance and consumables may increase expenditure before the equipment generates additional revenue.
A repayment plan based on realistic collections can help you manage these costs alongside your existing commitments. Before finalising the purchase, compare the total equipment cost, available funds and estimated EMI.
This Diwali, focus on equipment that meets a clear clinical or operational need. Medical equipment finance may help eligible practices spread the cost of an upgrade, provided the repayment commitment remains sustainable.
*Terms and conditions apply.