Discovery India: Using Innovative Solutions To Post Record Revenue Growth

Despite COVID-19 induced restrictions and the resultant slow-down in advertiser interest, Discovery Communications India (DCI) recorded a stellar double digit revenue growth in FY2020-21, powered by digital ad revenues that grew by over 200% in comparison with the previous fiscal. This performance is attributed to an unrelenting focus on innovating our well-established linear TV channels and entering the OTT space with the launch of Discovery Plus. Fortifying our mega show Into the Wild with superstar Ajay Devgn appearing alongside adventurer Bear Grylls, we added four new categories. Added new advertisers from Tech, FMCG, BFSI categories on Eurosport IPs amassing marquee brands like LIC & AMFI from BFSI, Coca Cola from FMCG and clients from Handset. In all, over 40 projects were executed that included branded content, brand licensing, content integrations and partnerships, without losing sight of our traditional linear businesses.

As a pioneer and leader in infotainment, in 2021, Discovery India executed over 40 projects across categories like Edtech, Auto, Finance, Telecom, FMCG to name a few. These comprehensive solutions were leveraged across branded content IPs, content integrations, partnerships, and brand licensing for linear and digital platforms. Discovery carved a niche for themselves with varied offerings and 360-degree business solutions to address the marketing needs of clients whilst reinstating its brand promise of family, facts, and fun. Moreover, our sports vertical i.e. Eurosport India witnessed an impressive growth in viewership from Q1 within 2 years of its launch. Eurosport India has attracted advertisers from diverse categories on our IPs like LIC & AMFI from BFSI, Coca Cola from FMCG, and clients from Telecom and Handsets space as well.

We sensed the need for high-impact formats and spotted an opportunity this time around during the launch of our marquee property, Into the Wild with Bear Grylls that has emerged as a mega IP for us. The franchise has always helped us scale back and drive advertising revenues considerably with its great line-up of guests like our Honourable Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Akshay Kumar and Rajnikanth, and in 2021 we launched 2 specials consecutively with Ajay Devgn and Vicky Kaushal which has attracted multiple advertisers.

Coming to our streaming platform, discovery +, Star vs Food S2 was one such series that made its way into the record of successes through its association with Korea Tourism. As a part of the association, exclusive integrations in the form of Korean meals, K-pop stars etc. were done in the premier episode starring Janhvi Kapoor. Our marketing initiatives are aimed at creating a lot of intrigues around our content. Our primary goal is to fuel the fandom and give them something they can relate to.

Diving into the categories, in the EdTech sector, Discovery School Super League i.e., India’s biggest quiz contest in 2021 marked the 4th renewal of our partnership with Byjus. It has been India’s largest televised quiz show with over 54000+ schools and 12.85 million children participating. In fact, DSSL S2 and S3 were first of its kind with the production being virtual during the pandemic. Fashioning our place in the FMCG industry, Discovery Kids created the first ever integrated campaign with a full-scale blockbuster movie and more as part of its renewed partnership with Hershey’s Jolly Rancher Lollipops. Owing to our long-standing relationship with the Government, over 8 Government projects were taken up in 2021. First ever partnership with the UP government included projects like One District One Product wherein series of films showcased the beauty of the state as well as the government’s efforts to promote and rescale its local crafts and products that give the state its identity. Through Kashi films, the renovation and restoration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham by our current PM after the 18th century was depicted whilst highlighting its heritage value.

Our objective is to raise the bar on the customer experience for both advertisers and viewers, allowing us to focus on producing premium content and developing creative ad experiences that align with our customers' viewing preferences. Brands that wish to engage with our viewing audiences will find our continual research and commitment to innovation to be an exciting proposition. We pledge to continue experimenting as trends shift and to develop differentiated offerings through our collaborations that prove to be successful milestones for both the brand and our stakeholders.

This article has been authored by Shaun Nanjappa, Head of Advertising Sales - South Asia, Discovery Inc.