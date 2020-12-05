Decoding The Rise of India’s Online Betting Industry

The COVID-19 pandemic has given a major impetus to India’s online gaming and betting industry. With most people working from home and staying indoors, they turned to online games for entertainment.

The Rise of Online Betting

Among other online games, those involving betting and real money are becoming increasingly popular. Indians find online betting addictive as well as entertaining. Not only do such games let people hone their skills, but also give them a chance to earn money. As a result, more and more Indians are spending their time playing online betting games. No wonder the industry is growing at a steady pace. The worth of India’s online betting industry is pegged at an estimated $30 billion. It is only poised to grow further from here.