Decoding The Growth and Evolution of Short Films in India

Whether it’s the format, treatment or content, the world of films is ever evolving. And one form of cinema that truly stands out is the ‘short film’. The short film format is no longer one-off or experimental. Over the years, it has grown tremendously with even big-ticket actors eager to explore the medium.
These included Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni, Divya Dutta, Sayani Gupta, Shweta Basu Prasad, Tisca Chopra, Niranjan Iyengar, and Shivani Raghuvanshi. The discussion was moderated by Mandira Bedi.
Having successfully been a part of both mediums - feature film and short film - the artists shared their experiences with new-age cinema and storytelling.
The discussions not only focused on trends in the short film industry, but also extended to the world of cinema at large. From convergence of different kinds of cinema to how barriers between commercial and indie films have collapsed, the conversations threw interesting insights on how cinema has changed and evolved in keeping with the times.
They have collaborated with renowned artists and directors and released several award-winning short films. At this event, they also announced the launch of a new series airing on Zee Café and &Pictures and streaming on ZEE5 starting Dec 19.
Published: 16 Dec 2020,05:14 PM IST